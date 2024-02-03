Brokerages Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) PT at $41.50

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YY. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get JOYY alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JOYY

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.39. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.