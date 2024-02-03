Brokerages Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT at C$21.19

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$18.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$19.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

