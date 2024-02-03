Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $40.91

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,897,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 136.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 315,973 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 90.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $11,153,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

