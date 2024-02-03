Brokerages Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Price Target at $221.46

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $207.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $210.95.

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,845,069 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

