Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.67 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

