Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 487,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,293. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

