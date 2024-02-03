Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,221,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 800,768 shares.The stock last traded at $85.42 and had previously closed at $80.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BC

Brunswick Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.