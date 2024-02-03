Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 47,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 253.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 832,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

