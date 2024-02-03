Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,027 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

