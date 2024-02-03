Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,911,000 after buying an additional 485,003 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $256.07 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day moving average is $244.29. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

