Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,383,000. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,443,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

