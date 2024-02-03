Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
State Street Stock Performance
NYSE:STT opened at $73.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
State Street Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
