Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

IT opened at $469.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.81. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

