Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $101.16 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.48.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

