Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 250,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

