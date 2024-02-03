Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $132.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.