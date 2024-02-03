Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.68.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $246.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.97. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $248.55.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

