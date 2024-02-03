Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $638,000 in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,196,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,732,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,383,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $349.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.