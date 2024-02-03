Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 462,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,916,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

