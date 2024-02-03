Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,383,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:SMIN opened at $73.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

