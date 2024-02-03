Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,828 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 168.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $91,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

