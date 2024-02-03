Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,198 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

