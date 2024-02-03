Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

NYSE WY opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

