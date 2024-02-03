Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 106.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $7,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6 %

MAR opened at $245.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $246.74. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

