Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Linde Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE LIN opened at $407.09 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.18 and a 200-day moving average of $392.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.
Linde Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
