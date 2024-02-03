Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $176.79 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.19. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

