Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.6 %

IT opened at $469.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.81. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.