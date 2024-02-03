Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,847,000 after buying an additional 62,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,147,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,995,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.