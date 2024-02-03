Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kirby by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $64.92 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $1,303,695 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.