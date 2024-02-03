Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CADE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

