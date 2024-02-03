Cadence Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,375 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,833.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

