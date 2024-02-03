Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys 958 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,606. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

