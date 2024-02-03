Cadence Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 40,140 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 43,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

