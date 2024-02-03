Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $26.64 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,436 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 22.1% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,823,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,409,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

