Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EEM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,803,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,193,354. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.