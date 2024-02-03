Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 48.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,544 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,843,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KGC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

