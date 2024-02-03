Cadence Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises about 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 11.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 178.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 361,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 526.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $81.73. 1,302,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.