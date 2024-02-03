Cadence Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,958 shares during the quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 89,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

