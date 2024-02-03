Cadence Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 837,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 186,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 140,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,360,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,811. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

