Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 639,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $71.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

