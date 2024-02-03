Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 639,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,804. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $71.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

