Cadence Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,808,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

