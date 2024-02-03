Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $9.35 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
