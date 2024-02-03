Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $9.35 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.