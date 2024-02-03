Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

