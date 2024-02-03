Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $10.60.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
