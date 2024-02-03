Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of 14.80. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 17.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
