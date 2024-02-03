Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of 14.80. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 17.24.

In other news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at 731,233.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at 369,105.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

