Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.24.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $124.95.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

