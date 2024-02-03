Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$32.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.65.

Air Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Air Canada

Shares of AC opened at C$18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Jon Turner purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

