Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$94.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$94.69.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Insiders sold 592,406 shares of company stock worth $52,447,314 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNQ opened at C$81.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$86.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.08. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$67.13 and a 1-year high of C$93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The company has a market cap of C$88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8339952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

