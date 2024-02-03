Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Position Lifted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 983,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $18,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth $388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 27.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth $189,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNNE opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.90. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. Analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

