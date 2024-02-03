Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Elliot Cooperstone Sells 8,935 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $23,141.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 517,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,307.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,357 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $113,318.18.

On Friday, January 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 32,693 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $89,578.82.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 35,808 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $101,694.72.

On Monday, January 22nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 125,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $312,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 100,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $232,000.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 24,171 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $79,764.30.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $235,797.10.

Cano Health stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $190.00.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The firm had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cano Health by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at $2,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

